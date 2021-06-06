“Payments Landscape in Slovakia: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Slovakian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Slovakian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Slovakian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Slovakian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

– The advent of mobile-only banks is likely to accelerate a shift towards electronic payments in Slovakia. 365.bank, a Slovakia-based digital-only bank, was commercially launched in November 2018, after the completion of a pilot phase for six months. The bank offers a free account which comes with a Mastercard contactless debit card. In December 2015, the Germany-based mobile-only bank N26 also launched operations in the country. Account holders are offered a Mastercard that can be used to make payments both in-store and online. The bank also launched its premium account, the N26 Black, in Slovakia in November 2017, which comes with an N26 Black Mastercard debit card.

– To promote electronic payments in the country, the Bank Card Association (ZBK) initiated the Cashless Day project in 2017, in partnership with Ministry of Finance, as well as companies including Visa, Mastercard and Samsung. The project aims to educate Slovak consumers about various modes of electronic payments and promote their usage. As part of the project, ZBK conducts a competition every year, offering prizes upon the usage of payment cards. In 2018, the campaign was held in November, and Samsung Galaxy S9 mobiles were presented to the winners of the competition. To participate in the campaign, one has to make an in-store or online payment using their debit, credit or prepaid cards during the campaign period.

– The growth in the debit card market was in part due the financial inclusion initiatives taken by the government and central bank. One such initiative is the introduction of a law on basic bank accounts. Effective from February 2016, all Slovak banks were mandated to offer free basic bank accounts for individuals whose monthly income is less than €400 ($458.22), and at a cost of €3 ($3.44) for individuals earning above the limit.

Companies Mentioned:

Slovenská sporite??a

CSOB

VUB Banka

UniCredit Bank

OTP Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

TrustPay

PayPal

Tatra banka

Visa

and Mastercard

365.bank

N26

Visa

Mastercard

Google

paysafecard

