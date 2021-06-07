Competitor Landscape: Atopic Dermatitis

Sociable Pharma’s ‘Treatment Landscape’ contains evaluations of ongoing development activities within the Atopic Dermatitis (AD) market, analysis of current & potential future product positioning, and forecast approval dates (by quarter) for candidates in Phase II development, or higher –

– Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted Sociable Pharma’s view of the disease landscape

– Landscape Updates: ‘Order of Entry’ analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher; Timeline forecasts for each approved product’s lifecycle management initiatives; ‘Market Entry’ & ‘Direction of Travel’ positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies

– Pipeline Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status; Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019

– Approved Product Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status; Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019

Key Highlights

– AT-502 is the second topical JAK inhibitor in development for atopic dermatitis behind ruxolitinib/ INCB018424, however is the only topical JAK inhibitor targeting moderate-to-severe AD

– Upadacitinib and baricitinib are competing to the first-in-class JAK inhibitor approved for AD, with upadacitinib likely approved a quarter before baricitinib in the US

– Data for PF-04965842’s adolescent trial will likely be released in Q4 2019, and along with data from JADE Mono-1, will be the basis for filing in the adolescent patient population.

Scope

– The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma’s analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)

– Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher – these are outlined in the report Appendix

– Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables

– ‘Market Entry’ & ‘Direction of Travel’ positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

