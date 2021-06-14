Oilfield Chemicals Market To Witness Huge Growth In 2027 Key Player Analysis – Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Baker Hughes, BASF SE, Ecolab, Halliburton

The global oilfield chemicals market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,120.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019-2027.

Global oilfield chemicals market, based on the type, was segmented as, polymers, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, gellants and Viscosifiers, others. In 2018, polymers held the largest share of the market, by type. However, the demulsifiers segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demulsifiers have properties to treat emulsions under conditions such as short residence times, high turbulence, high solid loadings, low temperature, and high water content these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Oilfield Chemicals Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Oilfield Chemicals Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Oilfield Chemicals Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Oilfield Chemicals Market Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes

BASF SE

Ecolab

Halliburton

Newpark Resources Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corporation

Oilfield Chemicals Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Oilfield Chemicals Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Oilfield Chemicals industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Oilfield Chemicals Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Oilfield Chemicals industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Oilfield Chemicals market for the period of 2017 to 2027, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Growth in Oil Exploration and Production Activities

Exploration and production (E&P) are called the upstream division of the oil and gas industry. The resource holders and workers of E&Ps work along with a variety of workers, which include engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and joint-venture partners, oil field service companies. The production of oil has increased in the last few years. As per the data of BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, global oil production increased by 2.2 million b/d. The majority of the total increase accounted for the US, with their rise in production (~2.2 million b/d).

Furthermore, oil consumption has grown by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day (b/d) or 1.5% across the globe. In the growth of oil consumption, China (680,000 b/d) and the US (500,000 b/d) were the most significant contributors to growth. Due to the rising demand for oil and investment in various projects, there is less potential supply present. The oil companies are required to boost their production. The growth in the production of oil and increasing consumption of the associated with oilfield chemicals promote the growth and global expansion of the oilfield chemicals providers.

