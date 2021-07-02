Massive growth on Dairy Starter Culture Market to grow significantly by 2019-2027 | Leading companies-BDF Natural Ingredients S.L.,Biolacter, Inc,Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The global dairy starter culture market accounted to US$ 1,124.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,670.2 Mn by 2027.

Europe held the largest market share in the global dairy starter culture market. It is due to the presence of well-established dairy industry. Different types of fermented milk products are gaining popularity in Europe. The demand for fermented milk, cheese butter, non-fat dried milk (NFDM), whole dry milk (WDM) and fluid milk is growing which is likely to boost the dairy starter culture in Europe.

Market Insights

Rising health awareness in emerging economies provides an opportunity for the dairy starter culture market growth

Growing awareness and demand for healthy dairy products in the developed countries have stimulated the manufacturers to produce high-quality fermented dairy products using starter culture which enhances the flavor, color, and texture of the dairy products. This leads to the growth of global dairy starter culture market.

Top Key Players: BDF Natural Ingredients S.L.,Biolacter, Inc,Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,CSK food enrichment B.V.,Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L.,Dohler Group,The Dow Chemical Company,Lallemand Inc.,LB Bulgaricum,Sacco System

Introduction of genetically modified starter culture will create growth opportunities for the global dairy starter culture market

A number of genetically modified microorganisms can be made in industrial as well as laboratory strains of lactic acid bacteria. The genetic modification process involves replacing of gene with a similar one which would increase the number of copies of the gene. The genetically modified starter culture, thus, produced are added in the dairy products during the production process.

LOBAL DAIRY STARTER CULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Mesophilic Bacteria

Thermophilic Bacteria

By Nature

Single Strain Type

Multi Strain Type

By Product Type

Buttermilk

Cheese

Ripened Butter

Sour Cream

Yogurt

Others

By Function

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Nature Insights

The global dairy starter culture market by nature has been segmented into single strain type and multi strain type. The multi strain type segment leads the global dairy starter culture market. The multiple strain type of starter cultures enhances the shelf life of the product and provides a swelling characteristic suitable for bakery products. Thus, use of multi strain segment is likely to stimulate the growth of global dairy starter culture market.

Strategic Insights

Merger and acquisition, corporate communication, strategy and business planning and new product development were observed as the most adopted strategies in global dairy starter culture market. Few of the recent developments in the global dairy starter culture market are listed below:

2019: DuPont launched its dairy starter culture line, Howaru Dophilus AG which helps in maintaining digestive system.

2018: Lallemand Inc. acquired the business segment of surface and ripening cultures of DSM Food Specialties. It helped them to expand its product portfolio and its market presence.

2018: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S introduced new starter culture series, DVS SSC. It helps in development of soft cheese.

