Online Travel Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2025

Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.
Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.
The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category.
Asia-Pacific possesses the highest growth potential in the online travel market share, India and China being the most lucrative markets.
In 2018, the global Online Travel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia
Priceline
TripAdvisor
Ctrip.Com International
Hostelworld
Hotel Urbano
Tourism
CheapOair.Com
Trivago
Thomas Cook
MakeMyTrip
AirGorilla
Hays Travel
Airbnb
Yatra Online
Alibaba
Tuniu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Travel Agencies
Direct Travel Suppliers
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Travel Accommodation
Vacation Packages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
