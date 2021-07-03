Robo-advisor Market – Global Industry to Exhibit Above Average Growth During 2019-2025

Robo-advisor is basically an automated, algorithm based portfolio management service offered by wealth management companies. It significantly decreases management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as a minimal cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to consistently adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.
In 2018, the global Robo-advisor market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Robo-advisor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robo-advisor development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Betterment
FutureAdvisor
Personal Capital
Vanguard Personal Advisor
Wealthfront
WiseBanyan
SigFig Wealth Management
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
SoFi Wealth
Wealthsimple
Ellevest
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Free
Charge
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Retail
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robo-advisor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robo-advisor development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
