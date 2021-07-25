Integrated Passive Device Market Size, Demand, CAGR and Opportunities in 2019-2027

The global integrated passive device market is accounted to US$ 820.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,647.8 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the integrated passive device market. The APAC region comprises a broad geographical footprint that embeds the large number of industrial and economic growth, which foresee huge application of IPDs which would accentuate the growth of integrated passive device market in APAC. Moreover, the North American countries witnessed higher consumer electronics usage, as this region comprises of technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region. The overall consumer electronics spending recorded by North American region in the year 2018 was over US$ 115.9 Bn, which is expected to fuel integrated passive device market in this region.

Worldwide Integrated Passive Device Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Integrated Passive Device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Integrated Passive Device market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Integrated Passive Device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Integrated Passive Device players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Integrated Passive Device Market Players:

Johanson Technology, Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. OnChip Devices, Inc. 3D Glass Solutions, Inc. AVX Corporation STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. NXP Semiconductors N.V. ON Semiconductor Infineon Technologies

The consumer electronics industry has experience enormous growth across the globe and the primary driver to enhance this growth is the demand for miniaturization. In the current scenario, several consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for several tasks. Consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smart watches, smartphones, etc. have become an essential part of users’ lifestyle. The consumer devices are becoming smarter with the advancement in technology. The AI-enabled applications have strengthened the demand for cheaper chipsets which require less space to be installed inside the device. The consumer electronics market is rapidly growing, owing to the fact that several semiconductor companies are regularly coming up with advanced technologies which are attracting the industry. This will drive the integrated passive device market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Integrated Passive Device market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Integrated Passive Device market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Integrated Passive Device market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

GLOBAL INTEGRATED PASSIVE DEVICE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Glass

Silicon

Others

By Product

Baluns

Filter

Diplexers

Couplers

Others

By Application

ESD/EMI Protection

Digital and Mixed Signals

RF IPD

