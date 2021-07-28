Educational Robot Market Size, Demand, CAGR and Opportunities in 2019-2027: Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics

The global educational robot market accounted at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

North America accounted for a major share of the global educational robot market in 2018 and is expected to lose the market share to APAC during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing educational robot market worldwide. The region is the biggest innovator in the consumer robot space. As the region’s most innovative robotics start-ups continue developing their products, they’re increasingly looking to expand globally. For instance, start-ups such as Makeblock have already indicated their global ambitions, and others are rapidly following. Further, in 2017, Tencent Holdings, a Chinese internet giant, has led a US$ 41 Mn funding round for Wonder Workshop, US educational robot company, as it looks for expansion in the APAC region owing to the growing demand for STEM education.

Worldwide Educational Robot Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Educational Robot industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Educational Robot market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Educational Robot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Educational Robot players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Educational Robot Market Players:

Aisoy Robotics Hanson Robotics Probotics America Qihan Technology Co. Robothink Lego Group Modular Robotics softBank Robotics Robotis PAL ROBOTICS

An exclusive Educational Robot market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Educational Robot Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Educational Robot market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Educational Robot market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Educational Robot market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The global educational robot market is segmented on primary education, secondary education, higher education, and others. The schools, universities, and various institutions in various countries are heavily emphasizing STEM learning since STEM is becoming the most common discipline in the educational sector. Additionally, the schools are transforming their infrastructure into digital, which is also pacing up the adoption of robots. The digitalization of schools in facilitating the procurement of different types of robots, which is driving the educational robot market.

Also, key Educational Robot market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

