Preterm Birth Control Market Overview up to 2025 – Smith & Nephew, Depuy Synthes, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic.

The latest inclusion of the Preterm Birth Control Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Preterm Birth Control industry on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-User. The Preterm Birth Control Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

The Global Preterm Birth Control Market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025.

Global preterm birth control market, based on the treatment method was segmented devices and pharmaceutical treatment. In 2017, the pharmaceutical treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment method and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, lesser side effects, and its increasing use by the healthcare professionals for preterm birth control.

The List of Companies:

1. Smith & Nephew

2. Depuy Synthes

3. Arthrex, Inc.

4. Medtronic

5. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

6. Stryker

7. R Bard, Inc.

8. Organogenesis

9. Lifecell Corporation

10. Wright Medical Group, Inc

The market for preterm birth control is expected to grow due to rising number of preterm births across the globe as well as increasing number of initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote the use of preterm birth control therapeutics and devices. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device research and development as well as increasing healthcare expenditure of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the preterm birth control market in the coming years.

Strategic Insights:

Collaborations/ acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global pre-term birth control industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: CooperSurgical had acquired the assets of The LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates. The LifeGlobal Group is a leading global provider of in-vitro fertilization devices.

