Organic Fluorochemicals Market 2020 : Halocarbon Products Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Solvay S.A., Asahi Glass Co

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Aliphatic Compounds

◦ HCFCs

◦ HFCs

• Aromatic Compounds

◦ Ring-Substituted

◦ Side-Chain Substituted

◦ Fluorobenzene

By Application

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals & Agrochemicals

• Refrigeration

• Steel

• Blowing Agents

• Electronic Consumables

By Region:

• North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Product Type

◦ North America, by Application

• Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Product Type

◦ Western Europe, by Application

• Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Product Type

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

• Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Product Type

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

• Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Product Type

◦ Middle East, by Application

• Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Product Type

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

Major Companies:

Market Players- Halocarbon Products Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Solvay S.A., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Arkema S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., 3M, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., among others.

