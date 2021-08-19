Global Demultiplexer Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Demultiplexer Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Demultiplexer Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A demultiplexer is a type of electrical routing device and is used it both analog and digital circuitry. For inputs, it has a single signal line and for outputs it has two or more signal lines. Its purpose is to route a single input signal into a particular output channel. The channel is determined by selector inputs, which represent a unique output channel.

Demuxers are often used in conjunction with multiplexers to provide a routing methodology, which saves space in a layout when there are a high amount of data channels. A mux selects from multiple inputs and route that to a single output. That output then goes to the input of the demux and be sent to a specific, selected output. In many cases, this saves a considerable amount of space.

A decoder is a device, which activates an output channel unique to a particular logical value applied to the selection lines. Demuxers can also be used as a decoder device for digital inputs. If the signal of entry is always a logical 1, then the selection lines can be used to route that value through to the appropriate output line. This type of decoder device is called a 1 to n device. Only one output channel at any specific time is routed to the input.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

Diodes Incorporated

Inphi Corporation

Intersil

Nexperia

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v

Texas Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

BICMOS

Bipolar

CMOS

Segment by Application

Decoder Demultiplexer

Decoder Driver

Latche Overdriver

Others

