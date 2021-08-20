Global Blowers and Fans for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Blowers and Fans for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Blowers and Fans for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blowers and fans are used in electronic printed circuit boards, as well as other places, to generate more airflow across devices, which are sensitive to increases in temperatures. Due to the amount of heat an electronic device can potentially produce, especially when in confined spaces, where natural airflow is not sufficient to maintain proper operating temperatures of the electronics. Blowers and fans are used to induce air flow and create an air cooling effect for the electronic devices that are generating heat, and also sensitive to increases in temperature.

Due to the amount of computing power found in most desktop style computers, heat is easily generated and often becomes a primary concern for the overall stability and operation of the electrical system. In fact, for some systems, blowers and fans, which generated air, cooled effects, are simply not sufficient, and cannot keep up with the amount of heat load generated. For systems where this is the case – water-cooled systems are required to maintain safe operating conditions for the electrical components. These systems are usually found in large supercomputers and also are found in most server farms.

For most applications blowers and fans suffice. It is also interesting to note, that more and more mobile computing systems are trying to design their systems, so they are power efficient and don’t generate as much heat as older systems. This provides a benefit to the network, as now almost all mobile systems have omitted the use of fans and blowers. By designing more power efficient systems, it now extends the battery life, as it is not required to burn battery power by running blowers and fans.

The global Blowers and Fans for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blowers and Fans for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blowers and Fans for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DeltaElectronics

Sanyo Denki

Orion Fans

Aavid

Adafruit Industries

ADDA

Advantech

Artesyn

Embedded Technologies

Bud Industries

Comair Rotron

Culina

MfgCorp

Fischer Elektronik

Minebeamistumi

Omron

Schroff Gmbh

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

0-1000 r/min

1000-2000 r/min

2000-4000 r/min

Above 4000 r/min

Segment by Application

0-5 W

5-10 W

10-50 W

Above 50 W

