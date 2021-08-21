Global Electronic Massage Devices Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Electronic Massage Devices Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Massage Devices Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electronic Massage equipment refers to the integration of traditional Chinese massage and high-tech devices. It developed a machine that can simulate the circulation of blood and help to bring oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to the muscles and other major organs of the body. Due to improper sleeping position and poor posture of work, more and more people are eager to reduce muscle tention and improve sleep quality. At the same time, massage equipment also saves time and money without therapist appointment.
The global Electronic Massage Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electronic Massage Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Massage Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HoMedics
Daito-THRIVE
OSIM International
Beurer
HealthmateForever
Hyperice
Breo
OGAWA
Rotai
Casada
Human Touch
JSB Healthcare
Family Inada
Panasonic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Back Massager
Hand-Held Massager
Neck & Shoulder Massager
Leg & Foot Massager
Eye Care Massager
Massage Chair
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
