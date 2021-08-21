Global IrDA Transceivers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global IrDA Transceivers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global IrDA Transceivers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Infrared Data Association (IrDA) is an industry-driven interest group that was founded in 1993 by around 50 companies. IrDA provides specifications for a complete set of protocols for wireless infrared communications, and the name “IrDA” also refers to that set of protocols. The main reason for using the IrDA protocols had been wireless data transfer over the “last one meter” using point-and-shoot principles. Thus, it has been implemented in portable devices such as mobile telephones, laptops, cameras, printers, and medical devices. Main characteristics of this kind of wireless optical communication is physically secure data transfer, line-of-sight (LOS) and very low bit error rate (BER) that makes it very efficient.

The global IrDA Transceivers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IrDA Transceivers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IrDA Transceivers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vishay

Analog Devices

Lite-On Technology

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

Sharp

Zilog

Parallax

Schukat electronic

Calibre

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Below 1 Mbps

1-4 Mbps

4-16 Mbps

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military and Aerospace

Other

