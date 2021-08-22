Enterprise Governance Market Focusing on Trends and Innovations during the Period Until 2027|Fidelity National Information Services & INC. ,SAP SE ,Maclear ,Thomson Reuters

Global Enterprise Governance Market valued approximately USD 24.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.59% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of Global Enterprise Governance Market are rising threats amongst organization, reliability & cost efficiency and increasing adoption of eGRC solutions for big data. Moreover, in this challenging environment, an integrated approach to government, risk and compliance (GRC) translates into bottom-line financial benefits for enterprises which is anticipated to be a major factor driving market growth. In addition, due to rising demand for economic and regulatory climate, various financial services firms are transforming operation to enhance the performance. The major restraining factor of global enterprise governance market are lack of awareness about benefit and changing regulatory structure.

Enterprise Governance is the structure and relationships that control, direct, manage and regulate the performance of an enterprise projects, portfolios and process. In other words, it is the set of responsibilities and practices exercised by the board and executive management with the goal of providing strategic direction and ensures that objectives are ascertain the risk and managed appropriately. There are many benefits of enterprise governance such as compliance professionals can assist management in making the critical connection between strong compliance processes and tangible business, integrating GRC information allows management to make more intelligent decision more rapidly, non-value added activities are eliminated and value-added activities are streamlined to reduce lag time and undesirable variation and reduce cost contribute to overall ROI gains represented by effective GRC activities.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Fidelity National Information Services & INC.

– SAP SE

– Maclear

– Thomson Reuters

– Dell EMC

– Wolters Kluwer

– IBM Corporation

– MetricStream Inc.

– Bwise

– SAS Institute

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Services

– Solutions

By Software:

– Compliance Management

– Audit Management

– Policy Management

– Risk Management

– Incident Management

By Services:

– Consulting

– Support

– Integration

By Enterprise Type:

– Small and Medium Size Enterprise

– Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

– Retail

– Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– IT & Telecom

– Consumer Goods

– Others

